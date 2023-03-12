2021 SEACUS 3.jpg

SEACUS delivered more than 26,000 meals in 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO
SEACUS 2022.jpg

SEACUS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for seniors in Graham and Greenlee counties. This includes giving our aging and disabled community the option to grow old in their homes while maintaining their independence and dignity, supporting our caregiving families, engaging with seniors and helping them remain active, and encouraging health and wellness as well as protecting vulnerable adults through community education and advocacy.

Even the most independent seniors may experience a decline in mobility or health that can strip away independence or diminish their quality of life. Living longer means more years spent in the struggles that come along with aging. Those struggles can mean seniors being left behind — hungry and alone. For many seniors in Graham and Greenlee counties, SEACUS Meals on Wheels is literally the difference between living at home and living in a nursing home. Our friendly visits, safety checks and nutritious meals help seniors live in their own homes comfortably and safely.

