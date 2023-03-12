SEACUS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for seniors in Graham and Greenlee counties. This includes giving our aging and disabled community the option to grow old in their homes while maintaining their independence and dignity, supporting our caregiving families, engaging with seniors and helping them remain active, and encouraging health and wellness as well as protecting vulnerable adults through community education and advocacy.
Even the most independent seniors may experience a decline in mobility or health that can strip away independence or diminish their quality of life. Living longer means more years spent in the struggles that come along with aging. Those struggles can mean seniors being left behind — hungry and alone. For many seniors in Graham and Greenlee counties, SEACUS Meals on Wheels is literally the difference between living at home and living in a nursing home. Our friendly visits, safety checks and nutritious meals help seniors live in their own homes comfortably and safely.
Along with our Meals on Wheels program, SEACUS offers many other crucial senior services such as personal care, housekeeping (shopping, laundry), in-home respite, case management, as well as home repairs and adaptive aids. Our senior centers in Graham and Greenlee counties keep our active seniors engaged by encouraging them thru Zumba, yoga and crafts, just to name a few.
We currently serve and assist roughly 300 seniors in your communities, and last year, we delivered 26,365 meals. The demand for services continues to rise. Our 15 volunteers provided 3,380 hours of their time last year assisting us in meeting the needs of our elders. SEACUS is committed to protecting our seniors and engaging our active mature adults.
SEACUS is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit, you can receive this tax credit to offset your AZ income tax liability by donating to a qualified local nonprofit and our local schools. To learn more about this opportunity, visit our website at www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com