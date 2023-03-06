Tax credit helps provide meals for the less fortunate

The Clifton and Duncan food banks of First Southern Baptist Church exist to fight hunger and feed hope in Greenlee County.
We are committed to meeting the needs of our community through the distribution of nutritious food. We value respect, compassion, and honesty in all interactions and activities.” This mission statement sums up what we do as a food bank — care for people and meet needs.
Need exists in rural Greenlee County: 20 percent of children face food insecurity, not knowing where their food will come from. Most of Greenlee County is a food desert, with low access to affordable, nutritious food. Over one-fourth of residents are designated as working poor.
Our Duncan location expanded in 2020, just in time to serve the community through the pandemic. 2022 brought a second site in Clifton, which was without a food bank. Overall, we serve around 250 needy families monthly through twice-monthly distributions and a food pantry.
Our clients tell the impact that we make:
“If it wasn’t for the food bank we would have starved.”
“There were some extremely hard times, but we were able to get through it with the help of our local food bank.”
“I depend on food bank to eat.”
Clifton and Duncan food banks are members of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition.
The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit. You can receive this tax credit to offset your Arizona income tax liability by donating to a qualified local nonprofit and our local schools. To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com. Please consider contributing to help your community!
Amber Summer is director of the Clifton and Duncan food banks of First Southern Baptist Church.