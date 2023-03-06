Tax credit helps provide meals for the less fortunate

The Clifton and Duncan food banks of First Southern Baptist Church exist to fight hunger and feed hope in Greenlee County.

We are committed to meeting the needs of our community through the distribution of nutritious food. We value respect, compassion, and honesty in all interactions and activities.” This mission statement sums up what we do as a food bank — care for people and meet needs.

Tax credit helps provide meals for the less fortunate

Tags

Load comments