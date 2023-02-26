tooth budds

The most common, yet preventable disease is tooth decay (cavities). Cavities cause children to miss over 50 million hours of school per year nationally. Statistics show tooth decay in children and adolescents is twice as high for underserved families than those from higher incomes due to the lack of education about the importance of oral hygiene.

Greenlee County has the lowest percentage of children who have had a dental check-up in the last year. Tooth B.U.D.D.S. (Bringing Understanding of Dental Disease to Schools) was founded by a local dental hygienist, MiQuel McRae, to combat these issues and ensure children in the rural counties of Southern Arizona may receive professional dental cleanings, free of charge in their school setting.

