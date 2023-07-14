Time is running out to register for the various athletic competitions planned for the upcoming Gila Valley Pioneer Days.
Although there will be no 5K run this year, there will continue to be pickleball, co-ed volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball.
The pickleball events, which will be held at the Thatcher High School tennis courts, will open with two mixed-doubles tournaments on July 21. Division 1 competition will be limited to players 50 and older, while the Division 2 crown will be decided among players 49 and younger.
The age divisions will be the same the following day, when men’s doubles and women’s doubles competitions take place.
Each tournament will open with round-robin play before shifting to single elimination to determine the winners. Play will start at 6 a.m. each day and is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m.
Registration is $30 per team. Although there isn’t a fixed registration deadline listed on the event website, each division is limited to 16 teams, so entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The co-ed volleyball competitions will take place at several school gyms in Graham County. There will be three tournaments in all, split among “more competitive,” “less competitive” and “recreational” divisions. The top end of the scale includes the “ringers,” particularly former pro and college players, although less experienced players can try their luck. In the middle range, think someone who might have played in high school or in a rec league, while the third division is geared to players who may not have much experience but want to play with their family or friends.
Players must be 14 or older. Teams can consist of as many as eight players, but no more than six of them can be on the court at any given time. At least three of them must be female and — with the exception of blocks — at least one of them has to record a touch before the ball is returned over the net.
Cost of volleyball registration is $50 per team. Team captains will be advised where their teams are assigned to play after registration closes on July 18 at 5 p.m.
That is also the cutoff date and time to register for the Pioneers Days 3-on-3 basketball tournament, which will begin at 1 p.m., shortly after completion of volleyball play.
There are four divisions in the 3-on-3 basketball competition: 10 and under, 13 and under, 17 and under, and open.
Teams can have up to four members, and no member can compete for more than one team.
Registration cost starts at $25 for 10U. Cost for the 13U, 17U and open divisions are $30, $35 and $50, respectively.
As with the volleyball tournaments, gym assignments will be announced after registration closes.
Register online at gilavalleypioneerdays.com. For questions, contact Mel Palmer at (480) 861-6814.
