Thatcher Elementary sixth-grader Gilbert Orme poses with a poster showing him as a winner of the Arizona Department of Treasury’s “My Picture-Perfect Career” Photo Contest. Gilbert was one of 10 contest winners statewide.

A Thatcher Elementary student was one of 10 winners statewide in a photo contest to capture themselves working in their future career.

Sixth-grader Gilbert Orme wants to be an accountant, so he submitted a series of himself in classic number-crunching attire for the Arizona Department of Treasury’s “My Picture-Perfect Career” Photo Contest.

Gilbert Orme is shown here in a series of photos that made him a winner in the AZ529 photo contest. Gilbert wants to be an accountant someday.

