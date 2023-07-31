Thatcher Elementary sixth-grader Gilbert Orme poses with a poster showing him as a winner of the Arizona Department of Treasury’s “My Picture-Perfect Career” Photo Contest. Gilbert was one of 10 contest winners statewide.
A Thatcher Elementary student was one of 10 winners statewide in a photo contest to capture themselves working in their future career.
Sixth-grader Gilbert Orme wants to be an accountant, so he submitted a series of himself in classic number-crunching attire for the Arizona Department of Treasury’s “My Picture-Perfect Career” Photo Contest.
Gilbert’s effort won him a $529 Arizona's Education Savings Plan (AZ529) account.
Some 100 students entered the contest, and the winners came from six Arizona counties.
Treasury Secretary Kimberly Yee held a reception for Gilbert and the other winners at the Arizona Capitol Museum on July 27.
AZ529 is a state-sponsored education savings plan that allows families to make tax-exempt contributions toward college, community college, vocational training, trade school or private K-12 education. For those who invest in an AZ529 Plan, the state of Arizona offers a state tax deduction up to $2,000 per beneficiary for individual tax filers and up to $4,000 per beneficiary for married tax filers who file a joint return.
Qualified educational expenses include tuition and fees, books, computers and room and board. Additionally, friends and family members may add to a child’s AZ529 account at any time through gifting and earn the same tax benefits for themselves.
