Muddy Waters was the professional name of McKinley Morganfield, “the father of modern Chicago blues”. His 1950 hit song, “Rollin’ Stone” gave Brian Jones, the founder of an English blues-based band their eventual name known around the world as the Rolling Stones.
But muddy waters are also what come to mind when viewing one of the latest sets of stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service. It is titled “Endangered Species,” has images of 20 species (or subspecies) of wildlife, and is a worthwhile reminder to Homo sapiens about the plight of our fellow inhabitants on planet Earth. However, the devil is in the details, and such points are important (just ask any attorney).
The Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973 (along with its numerous later amendments) is a sprawling, convoluted and ambitious piece of necessary legislation. If only it had been around centuries earlier the world would still have the dodo, the passenger pigeon, the Steller’s sea cow and other species driven to extinction by humans. The act is credited with saving hundreds of different flora and fauna, large and small, charismatic and unassuming.
Laws enacted under the umbrella of the ESA carry the full weight of the federal government behind them. They are enforced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). Some folks have found these regulations to be harsh and overbearing, while others see them as not stringent enough. A rancher who can do little when Mexican gray wolves eat his livestock views such mandates differently from a wolf-loving city dweller unaffected by the ways of large predators. Emotions tend to filter into what should be purely scientific based foundations supporting this kind of legislation. Facts can become irrelevant.
Litigious environmental groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) are apt to exploit and abuse the smallest chink in the sometimes rusty armor of the FWS. This is done both with a seemingly altruistic goal as well as an eye toward making money. And they are on record stating that the ends justify the means despite weakening the very Congressional Act that allows them to exist. Making a mockery of the scientific discipline behind the ESA they bring lawsuits for jaguar critical habitat in the USA, for dumping South American ocelots in the deserts here, for expanding Mexican gray wolf populations where they never existed, etc.
So when one views a new postage stamp calling the desert bighorn sheep an endangered species a person can easily conjure up another frivolous lawsuit, this time to stop hunting. The game and fish departments of Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Texas, as well as the Secretariat of the Environment, Natural Resources, and Fisheries in Mexico, which all currently issue hunt permits for these animals would be surprised to see them listed as endangered.
The “distinct population segments” (an official designation in the ESA) of the desert bighorn sheep in California’s Peninsular and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges are indeed registered as being endangered but this whole subspecies of sheep (Ovis canadensis nelsoni) is certainly not. Another example: The Mount Graham red squirrel in Arizona is listed as endangered, but stating that all red squirrels have the same status is completely erroneous. Being specific is crucial. But maybe these stamps will one day be worth as much money as a faulty coin that escaped from the U.S. mint.
An even finer point could be argued about the stamp depicting the Florida panther. The late Roy McBride, biologist, lion hunter, trapper and innovator perhaps best known for capturing the last wolves in Mexico for the reintroduction program in Arizona and New Mexico, is part of the story. The FWS hired him in 1995 to catch 8 female pumas from Texas and turn them loose in Florida to interbreed with the dwindling panther population. It worked and the number of the cats exploded tenfold. The “problem” is that most of the Florida lions are now hybrids, with the same blood flowing in their bodies as that of cougars from Canada to Argentina.
Taxonomists who tell us what family, genus or species a breed of animal belongs to are broken into the “lumpers” and the “splitters.” At one point, some biologists considered the mountain lion of the Western Hemisphere to be the same genus and species throughout its wide range, while others broke them down geographically into 30 subspecies. This quagmire comes into play even today and makes the ESA a constantly evolving entity that will never please everyone. Muddy waters indeed.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.