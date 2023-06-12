Endangered Stamps300dpi.JPG

Endangered Species stamps are now available at any post office.

Muddy Waters was the professional name of McKinley Morganfield, “the father of modern Chicago blues”. His 1950 hit song, “Rollin’ Stone” gave Brian Jones, the founder of an English blues-based band their eventual name known around the world as the Rolling Stones.

But muddy waters are also what come to mind when viewing one of the latest sets of stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service. It is titled “Endangered Species,” has images of 20 species (or subspecies) of wildlife, and is a worthwhile reminder to Homo sapiens about the plight of our fellow inhabitants on planet Earth. However, the devil is in the details, and such points are important (just ask any attorney).

Bighorn Stamp300dpi.JPG

The desert bighorn sheep stamp.

Tags

Load comments