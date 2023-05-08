Thomas and Ada East

Thomas and Ada East with son Wallace.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Thomas Nathaniel East was the 11th child of 12 born to Willmirth Margaret Greer East and Edward Wallace East. He was born in Salt Lake, Utah, on Nov. 17, 1866.

In 1882, East's family moved to the fledgling town of Pima, just 3 years old at the time. Thomas was 16.

