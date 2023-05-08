Thomas Nathaniel East was the 11th child of 12 born to Willmirth Margaret Greer East and Edward Wallace East. He was born in Salt Lake, Utah, on Nov. 17, 1866.
In 1882, East's family moved to the fledgling town of Pima, just 3 years old at the time. Thomas was 16.
Ada Johnson, 17, had come from the Mormon Colonies in Mexico, and she captured Thomas’ heart. Born May 3, 1871, in Virgin, Utah, she was a daughter of Sixtus Ellis Johnson and Editha Melissa Johnson. She and Thomas East married in Pima on June 29, 1888.
Until he was called to fill a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southern states, Thomas and a brother were in the mercantile business. Upon his return, he became a commercial painter, a profession he followed pretty much the rest of his life.
The East family was noted for their musical ability. Thomas was no exception. He played in an orchestra for many years, and he and Ada sang together at civic and church functions. As their children grew, the family all sang together. Daughter "Nita" had an especially lovely voice and was in demand whenever a special occasion arose.
This couple had nine children, six of who survived to adulthood. Son Wallace married Frances Rachel Scott; son Ellis remained a bachelor; daughter Moneta married Otto Miller Marshall; daughter Millie married Eleck Leon Kelly; daughter Noreen was first married to Glen McBride and later to Maurice Alan Burtcher, and Jesse Thomas married Letha Lovelia Thompson.
Thomas East passed away Oct. 16, 1944, at age 77. Ada, known as Aunt Addie, followed on Nov. 11, 1955, at age 84. They rest in the Pima Cemetery. They left a large posterity who honor their church and community with their own talents.
