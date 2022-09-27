fair logo.jpeg

Exhibit and livestock entries for the Graham County Fair, Oct. 6-9, are open through Thursday.

That means there's still time to enter the family maximum of 50 chickens, a “Green with Envy” plant arrangement, a handmade woman’s wedding veil, among other things.

The band Huckleberry Road will be taking the stage at the 96th annual Graham County Fair. It will be their first performance at the event.

