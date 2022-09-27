Exhibit and livestock entries for the Graham County Fair, Oct. 6-9, are open through Thursday.
That means there's still time to enter the family maximum of 50 chickens, a “Green with Envy” plant arrangement, a handmade woman’s wedding veil, among other things.
This year's theme is "Sew it. Grow it. Show it." As of Tuesday, County Fairgrounds Director Trey Andrews said total entries (stock and exhibit categories combined) are at 2,515, with 1,132 exhibitors registered.
Andrews is serving his first year as fairgrounds boss, but he said he has attended many a county fair during his life.
“For me, it was always the livestock shows,” he said of his favorite part of the annual gathering.
With many family friends involved in showing various animals, Andrews explained, “we always went for that.”
And the rides, of course — the rides were a hit when he was young.
“I don’t see myself getting on any rides this year,” he said.
Regardless of whether you plan to pay for vertigo, dizziness or a stomach drop, there will be plenty of notable diversions at this year's fair.
New eats
Two Willcox food trucks will be on scene for the first time at the fair, Andrews said. A familiar sight at the recent SalsaFest — and nabbing $1,000 for best overall restaurant salsa — Isabel’s South of the Border will be back in town, offering goodies such as Sonoran hot dogs and shrimp tacos. Big Tex Bar-B-Que will also be staking a claim in the food court, offering all manner of sweet and spicy bites.
Expanding the universe
While the House of Butterflies exhibit is a perennial offering at the fair, Andrews said this year it will be joined by a planetarium. Budding astronomers, this one’s for you.
They’ll be your Huckleberry
In this case, the reference has nothing to do with Doc Holliday or Val Kilmer, but rather Reno, Nevada-based band Huckleberry Road. Consisting of Robert Clark (lead vocals and guitar), Anthony Vairetta (lead guitar and vocals) and bassist Keele Rhoads, the trio will rock the stage with their country and rock tunes. They’ll be performing Oct. 6-8 on the main stage.
Freebie
Bargain hunters and the budget conscious are in for a treat: free admission on Oct. 9. For the first time in Andrews' memory, the gate fee for fair-goers will be waived for the final day of the fair. The grounds will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for visitors.