The current incarnation of one of the most popular teen pop acts of the late 1980s will be performing Saturday evening at Eastern Arizona College.
The Jets are scheduled to take the stage at EAC's Fine Arts Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.
The family musical act, which was based in Minneapolis and native of Tonga, first captured international attention in 1985, when they hit No. 8 on the Billboard Rhythm & Blues chart and No. 21 on the magazine's Dance chart with the single "Curiosity." Over the next few years, they went on to score several more hits on the Pop, R&B, Dance and Adult Contempary charts, including the top 10s "Crush on You," "You Got It All," "Rocket 2 You," "Cross My Broken Heart" and "Make It Real." Their string of hits ended in 1990, when they peaked at No. 83 on the R&B chart with "Special Kinda Love."
The group originally consisted of five brothers and three sisters from the Wolfgramm family, which tallied 17 children in all. In addition to coming from an exceptionally large family, another thing the Jets shared in common with a previous family pop group, the Osmonds, was they also were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
However, fame took its toll, and the Wolfgramm family members fell apart. Aside from a few short-lived reunions, the Jets split into separate bands. The band appearing at EAC on Saturday is composed of siblings Eddie, Moana, Elizabeth and Kathi, along with their younger sister Natalia, born after the band’s initial success. The other group, which performs as the Jets Original Family Band, consists of brothers LeRoy and Rudy and their sister Haini.
The split has been attributed to irreconcilable differences. Moana Wolfgramm Feinga said fame ate away at what the Wolfgramms wanted the world to know they cherished most — their family.
“We had big homes, cars and lots of things, but we really weren’t a family,” she said. “After many years, we’ve swapped it and now know that if you put family and the Lord first, everything else will fall into place.”
During their concert at EAC, Moana said she and her siblings will emphasize the significance of placing family first.
“We had to decide that family was more important than money and we want to share that message with everyone we know,” she said. “In the early 90s, we weren’t performing in the big show rooms anymore. We had differences of opinions about the way the show should go, and that’s why we ended up dividing.”
The Jets were raised to always put family first but admit they did not know how to fix their own.
“It reached a point that we were being replaced by other siblings to put the business first,” Moana said. “We put the music industry and the businsess before our family, and it felt like we were being traded off.”
The situation became so bad that Moana and her siblings faced a lawsuit initiated by their other siblings. Eventually the lawsuit was dropped.
“We finally realized that it had to stop,” said Moana. “There was no reason for our family to do this to one another. We decided, if we can’t be a family, then the music isn’t worth it. And eventually, we settled. We are now in a much better place. We respect each other, even though we may not agree with the way we want the group to go.”
Last year, after their performance, the Jets graciously rushed to the front of EAC’s Fine Arts Auditorium to meet and take photos with those who attended. Moana expressed her excitement at the opportunity to connect with everyone again.
“We were overwhelmed by the warmth and kindness of everyone we met last year,” Moana said. “The Gila Valley holds a special place in our hearts. We want to feel of your spirit again and will bring the spirit of aloha back to you.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-jets-tickets-625393367397
All proceeds from the concert will benefit Eastern Arizona College student scholarships.