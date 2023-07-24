Tips for choosing high school electives
The curricula at many secondary schools is designed to provide students with the education they need to go on to higher learning and/or enter the workforce. While certain subjects are on the educational menu in every school, students also have opportunities to pick unique subjects that cater to their interests and potential career goals. Classes that the school requires are often listed as core classes. Those that students are free to choose are called electives.

Electives exist outside of the required curriculum. Many education experts say that electives provide a great chance for students to experiment and determine if any niche subjects or topics appeal to them. According to psychologist Regine Muradian, who works with students on learning and study skills, electives also can increase a studentÕs desire to learn by offering a respite from the pressures of required courses.

