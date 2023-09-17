Garden seeds

When selecting varieties for seed saving, choose plants from heirloom or open pollinated varieties.

So, why save seeds from your own garden? You may want to save money or you could be growing varieties that are not always available at the nursery or garden center. You might even enjoy the process of improving a variety by selective seed saving. Best of all, you can have an ample supply to share with friends, neighbors or the local seed library.

Whatever your reason, seed saving involves a few basic steps. First, is selection of suitable plants and suitable pollination methods. Next step, is to harvest for seed at the right time to produce viable seed. Then seed will need to be cleaned and dried. The final step is to properly store seeds until you are ready to plant them.

