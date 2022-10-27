Toys for Tots registration begins Tuesday Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up their children up to 16 years of age for Toys for Tots. Signups will be from Nov. 1 to 30 at the Way World Outreach, 555 Entertainment Ave., Safford, during regular business hours.A photo identification is required.For questions, contact Greg St. Hilaire at (928) 792-3100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toys Guardian Tot Identification Photo Signup Parents Load comments Most Popular Essay winners underscore continued relevance of Constitution Safford football squad ruins homecoming for Benson Article links Greenlee's top cop to controversial movement LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Two views of Prop 401 State warns SUSD regarding late financial reports Voters will get final say over greenhouse rezoning Duncan's Lady Kats snag spot at regionals Graham County Dog of the Week 17-year-old girl confirmed dead in collision on U.S. 191 Walk is a sobering reminder of an intimate crime Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. EACourier Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Copper Era Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists