Traffic fatalities in Arizona rose 8.6 percent between 2021 and 2022, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX — Traffic fatalities in Arizona rose again in 2022, according to the state’s annual report on motor vehicle crashes on all roads, including local streets.

There were 1,294 traffic fatalities across the state last year, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to 2021, according to the 2022 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report. Figures show crashes associated with inappropriate speed and speeding accounted for a greater share of deaths and injuries, providing a sobering reminder for Arizonans to avoid such unsafe driving behaviors.

