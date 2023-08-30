Clarence Wesley Health Center groundbreaking

San Carlos Apache tribal leaders and other guests break ground for the new Clarence Wesley Health Center in Bylas on Aug. 25.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Leaders of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and others were in the foothills of Mount Turnbull in Bylas on Aug. 25 to break ground for the new San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp.’s new Clarence Wesley Health Center.

The new facility will provide pharmaceutical services, dental and emergency care, X-rays and other health services to the surrounding community.

