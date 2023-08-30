Leaders of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and others were in the foothills of Mount Turnbull in Bylas on Aug. 25 to break ground for the new San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp.’s new Clarence Wesley Health Center.
The new facility will provide pharmaceutical services, dental and emergency care, X-rays and other health services to the surrounding community.
“The people of Bylas will now have new and improved health care services,” said tribal Chairman Terry Rambler. “This is a dream come true for the people of Bylas.”
Rambler traced the origins of the project to planning, design and construction of infrastructure that occurred between 2000 and 2010 in accordance with Bylas’ new master plan.
“We constructed a new road and installed new water & sewer lines, gas lines, electric transmission lines, telecommunication and broadband encompassing an area of about 3.7 miles,” he said. “We did this so our children can move to higher, cooler area with a more solid foundation to build more homes, schools, community buildings, a health center and to make more lands available along the Gila River to expand farming in Bylas.”
Rambler said remaining infrastructure work includes finishing the loop to connect from the Mt. Turnbull Elementary School to Highway 70 by the Veterans Cemetery.
“We need to make more lands available for our children,” he said.
The process of building on that infrastructure is well underway, Rambler observed.
“We now have more homes being built in the area,” he said. “We have the Mt. Turnbull Elementary School. We have a community building. And now we will have a new Health Center. Without the Bylas community master plan, these new facilities would not be possible.”
