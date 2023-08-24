"Graham County, what a county."
So begins an original song composed by a group of University of Arizona Public Health Policy & Management students who were in the area earlier this year as part of a service learning project.
Not only did they compose and perform "How 'Bout Graham County," they created a video accompaniment consisting of photos of their visit.
The video can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VroZKd54G2Q
"Such a sweet song that was made for our community and highlights the strengths and the beauty of our county," said Graham County Health Program Coordinator Rosa Contreras.
"This is one of my favorite projects," said Marc Verhougstraete, associate professor at UA's College of Public Health, "and I am excited for you all to see and share it with your friends and colleagues."
Verhougstraete also shared the full lyrics to the tune:
"Graham County, what a county
"From the top of that namesake mountain
"Down to the valley floor where the Gila River roar
"How ‘bout that Graham County
"That river, that Gila River
"Never done fail to deliver
"Carved out them canyons, provides for our families
"How ‘bout that Graham County
Prechorus:
"There’s copper in them hills
"And cotton in the fields
"Cattles’ awaiting their next meal
Chorus:
"How ‘bout them perfect sunsets
"Where the work ain’t done yet
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County
Verse 2:
"Well Safford, have you seen Safford
"It’s the place where the good people gather
"Where neighbors know your name and share in your pain
"Well, hey, have you seen that Safford
"And workers, how ‘bout them workers
"From industry to government service
"They put the hours in to make this blue rock spine
"Well, how ‘bout them workers
Prechorus:
"Trucks roll on duelies
Farms grow guayule
"Cattles’ awaiting their next meal
Chorus:
"How ‘bout them perfect sunsets
"Where the work ain’t done yet
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County
"Where the grains come in rows
"And the rains come and go
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County
Prechorus:
"Where time moves slow
"And there’s space for you to grow
"Small town pleasures city folk don’t know
Chorus:
"How ‘bout them perfect sunsets
"Where the work ain’t done yet
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County
"Where the grains come in rows
"And the rains come and go
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County
"Where they’re sowing them seeds
"To grow community
"Well, hell, how ‘bout
"Well, hell, how ‘bout
"Well, hell, how ‘bout Graham County"
