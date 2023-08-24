How 'Bout Graham County

This screen capture is from the video for "How 'Bout Graham County," an original song composed and sung by a group of students from the University of Arizona College of Public Health who visited the area earlier this year.

"Graham County, what a county."

So begins an original song composed by a group of University of Arizona Public Health Policy & Management students who were in the area earlier this year as part of a service learning project.

Tags

Load comments