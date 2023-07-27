On May 15, the Board of Directors of Graham County Historical Society (GHCH) met with the Board of Supervisors of Graham County. This meeting was brought about after we were presented with a draft lease which offered GCHS use of the former Stockman Bank building at 627 W. Main St., Safford, as a museum site for rent of $2,500 per month and for a term of five years.

Upon reviewing the terms of the proposed lease, GCHS board members and Diane Drobka of the Arizona Historical Society Board of Directors, began due diligence to determine if this would be a good situation for us.

