PHOENIX — A close race appears to be playing out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, with Karrin Taylor Robson ahead of Kari Lake in results from Arizonans who voted early by mail. Early returns showed the former member of the state Board of Regents, who spent $18 million in the campaign — $15 million of her own cash — running about 8 points ahead of the former Fox affiliate news reader whose campaign spent about $3.5 million.
The initial numbers are based on the first counting of an estimated 986,000 people who voted early by mail statewide and whose ballots already were tabulated, about two thirds of those in Maricopa County.
What comes next are the people who went to the polls are Tuesday, estimated at about 106,000 in Maricopa County alone.
Those later-counted votes could break for Lake who, like Donald Trump who endorsed her, said she was suspicious of early balloting. That could mean many her supporters went to the polls on Tuesday — votes that have yet to be tabulated.
Lake already has suggested she won't accept results showing she lost.
Even before Election Day,, she was making claims she has evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County. But she refused to provide any evidence or details, saying she didn't "want to run the investigation.''
Whoever emerges will face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who clinched the nomination after swamping former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez who already has conceded. Hobbs' victory was presumed, and not just by her. The Republican Governors Association reportedly already has produced at least one commercial attacking her that is ready to air this week, even though the GOP does not yet know who will be its candidate.
Somewhat closer is the GOP race for secretary of state, with Trump-endorsed Rep. Mark Finchem opening up an 8-point lead over businessman Beau Lane. Further back were state Rep. Shawnna Bolick and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.
The winner of that primary will face off against the Democratic nominee. In that race, Rep. Reginald Bolding was trailing former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes by about 5 points.
Finchem, who has been a leading denier of the returns of the 2020 election, wants the position which would place him in charge of how the 2024 election is run.
In the race for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh, also endorsed by Trump, was leading in the six-way Republican primary. Democrat Kris Mayes was running unopposed.
Former state schools chief Tom Horne was leading the three-way Republican race to reclaim his seat.
Democrat incumbent Kathy Hoffman was running unopposed.
Incumbent Treasurer Kimberly Yee, seeking a second term, had a big lead in the Republican primary, with state Sen. Martin Quezada the lone Democratic contender.
On the federal level, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, running in a five-way race to be the Republican to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in November, jumped to a small but early lead over Jim Lamon who sought but did not get the blessing of the former president. Current Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who incurred Trump's ire for not doing more to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 race, was running a distant third.
Kelly was unopped in the Democratic primary.
The next round of votes to be reported are from the people who voted in person on Tuesday. The biggest batch of that is about 105,000 from Maricopa County.
Later will come votes of people who dropped off their early ballots at polling places. Maricopa County officials said they expect to update the numbers all week.
In a closely watched legislative race, incumbent House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared headed for defeat in his bid to move to the Senate by former state Sen. David Farnsworth. Bowers had been targeted by Trump supporters for his refusal to allow a House investigation of the 2020 election returns and, more recently, for testifying before the Jan. 6 committee about what he said were improper and illegal efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn the results.
Early results also show incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers winning her reelection bid. She was running against fellow incumbent Kelly Townsend who found herself drawn into the same district.
Both had raised questions about the 2020 presidential election returns but Rogers was much more pronounced in her belief that Trump actually won the popular vote in Arizona.
Early results also are showing some trends in congressional races.
Congressman Paul Gosar will be going back to Congress for another two years, handily defeating all other Republican contenders. There is no Democrat in the CD 9 race.
In CD 6, where incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick is not seeking reelection, Ducey aide Juan Ciscomani appears slated to be the Republican nominee, outpolling four other contenders. And former state Sen. Kirsten Engel was running ahead of current state Rep. Daniel Hernandez for the Democratic nod.
And Eli Crane was leading the six Republicans who want to take on incumbent Democrat Tom O'Halleran in CD 2.
Complicating calling some races is the fact that the early totals do not include Pinal County which had election day problems, running out of ballots in at least a dozen precincts.
The plan was to replenish these, with the promise that anyone who was in line by 7 p.m. — when the polls are supposed to close — would be allowed to vote. That presumes, however, some people did not give up earlier and did not return.
Pinal already was under fire for sending out early ballots without some local races. That required mailing a supplemental ballot to those in affected communities.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gail Golec, a candidate for county supervisor, telling her she must stop advising people through a post on Telegram, a social media site used by some conservatives as an alternative to Twitter, to steal the felt-tip pens that were being provided at polling places.
In a letter to the Scottsdale resident, Deputy County Attorney Joseph LaRue told her that telling people to steal the pens, specifically recommended for use, "is a deliberate attempt to interfere with election administration.'' And he said it will delay vote tabulation of ballots cast at polling places "as the west ink (from regular pens) harms the vote center tabulation machines.''
For her part, Golec said she was never intending to urge a criminal act.
"I never thought of it that way,'' she told Capitol Media Services. "I did say replace it with a blue pen.''
Golec said she believes the felt-tip pens don't leave a sufficient mark, a move that results in ballots having to go into "adjudication,'' where the ballot is examined and marked in a way they believe reflects the voter's intent — and not necessarily by election workers but through the use of artificial intelligence.