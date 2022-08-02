GOP governor race still looks tight in early returns
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — A close race appears to be playing out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, with Karrin Taylor Robson ahead of Kari Lake in results from Arizonans who voted early by mail. Early returns showed the former member of the state Board of Regents, who spent $18 million in the campaign — $15 million of her own cash — running about 8 points ahead of the former Fox affiliate news reader whose campaign spent about $3.5 million.

The initial numbers are based on the first counting of an estimated 986,000 people who voted early by mail statewide and whose ballots already were tabulated, about two thirds of those in Maricopa County.

