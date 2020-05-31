Governor Doug Ducey today issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency, including putting in place a curfew starting at 8 p.m. tonight.
According to a news release, the curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and shall expire on Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m. unless further extended.
“At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” said Ducey.
“This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest," Ducey said.
He also said the declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state.