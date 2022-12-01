Mount Graham red squirrel

The latest estimate of the Mount Graham red squirrel population puts the count in the Pinaleño Mountains at 156, up 47 animals from 2021.

 PHOTO ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

The population of Mount Graham red squirrels is on the rise, Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Thursday.

AZGFD said in a release the annual interagency survey of the endangered species showed an increase in the latest population estimate in the Pinaleño Mountains, likely due to a new survey method.

