Vets formerly stationed in Arizona may have unclaimed property

Former members of the Armed Forces who were stationed in Arizona at some point may have some money coming to them.
The Arizona Department of Revenue’s (ADOR) Unclaimed Property program is seeking members of the U.S. military who have unclaimed property or funds in their names from a time they were stationed in Arizona.
The agency has identified more than 24,009 military personnel with last known Arizona addresses from Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground Army Base and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Some dating back over 30 years. These properties total $7 million, with the largest property due to a single owner being $217,187.
ADOR routinely sends a notice to the last known address of military members with large properties, encouraging the property owner or family member to contact ADOR’s Unclaimed Property Unit to claim what they are owed.
Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits, and dormant safe deposit boxes. Often, the company holding the funds has an outdated or the wrong forwarding address for the customer, and in some cases, a person passes away with no family members aware of the assets. Most accounts are turned over to the state after several years of inactivity.
Every year, the ADOR Unclaimed Property program returns millions of dollars to claimants, including $47 million in fiscal year 2022. In the past three fiscal years, about $155 million has been returned to individuals and businesses.
ADOR said persons wished to check whether they are owed unclaimed property should visit MissingMoney.com and enter their name, and the state and city in which they have resided. If the search returns results, a claim form may be submitted. Claimants must include a valid photo ID and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address. Claimants must also provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.
For more information on the Unclaimed Property program, including how to make claims and frequently asked questions, go to http://www.azdor.gov and click on the Unclaimed Property tab.