On Sept. 8-9, volunteers from around the Gila Valley will be hand packing 200,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) at the Safford airport.
More than 1,000 volunteers have signed up through JustServe.org to spend two hours hand-packing meals that will be sent to hungry children all over the world.
The meals are called manna packs and include rice with dehydrated vegetables, added protein, added powdered vitamins and powdered flavoring.
Rex and Valene Bryce coordinated the fundraising effort to raise over $48,000 to purchase all of the ingredients for the meals that volunteers will be packing. Donations have come from generous individuals and businesses from around the Gila Valley including Velocity Builders, Ponderosa Air Ambulance, Ponderosa Metal Works, Epic Motor Sports, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, city of Safford, town of Thatcher, Open Loop Energy, Gila Valley Clinic, Freeport McMoRan, Kempton Chevrolet, Johnson Motors, Vining Funeral Home, Family Medical Center and Channen Day Law Office.
The project is a true community effort coordinated by members of the Thatcher Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and joined by volunteers from congregations in Safford and Pima as well as numerous churches of other faiths, businesses, and neighbors in the community.
This is one of many projects happening across the country in honor of the 9/11 day of service. Individuals who want to participate in the 9/11 Day of Service can find local projects on JustServe.org. JustServe is a free service provided by the LDS church to connect volunteers with service opportunities in their community and is a 9/11 Day partner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.