CHILD FMSC.JPG

A child lends a hand at the 2022 Feed My Starving Children community activism event.

 FILE PHOTO

On Sept. 8-9, volunteers from around the Gila Valley will be hand packing 200,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) at the Safford airport.

More than 1,000 volunteers have signed up through JustServe.org to spend two hours hand-packing meals that will be sent to hungry children all over the world.

