Volunteers are invited to donate needed goods and help assemble personal care kits for individuals in crisis on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Graham County General Services Building, 921 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford. 

The personal care kits will be given to local first responders and other organizations to hand out as needed.

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.

