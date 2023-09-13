Volunteers are invited to donate needed goods and help assemble personal care kits for individuals in crisis on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Graham County General Services Building, 921 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford.
The personal care kits will be given to local first responders and other organizations to hand out as needed.
Food and personal care items can be brought to the Graham County General Services Building from 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers can help assemble kits from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location.
Ed Lopez, project coordinator for the Safford Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said this project has been underway since July.
“We’re expecting to put together 250 care packages,” he said. “They will be given away to our local responders and emergency personnel, sheriff department and search and rescue as well as fire departments.”
Several organizations will be participating in the volunteer morning including Just Serve and Gila Valley Veteran Services.
“We wanted to do something for our first responders, so the care packages will stay in our community,” Lopez said. “We’re asking for the community to come in and help us put it all together.
Tommy Snodderly, president of Graham County Search and Rescue, said the packages are a great idea, especially in the winter months.
“I could envision these being passed out to subjects who we went out and located due to being lost or injured around our county,” Snodderly said. “Oftentimes when we are out for a search and rescue mission, we find the subject unprepared and often wet and cold. We are always looking for extra clothing and blankets, etc., for these subjects. Oftentimes we give up our own jackets for periods of time until we can get the subjects warmed up and to a vehicle somewhere to keep them warm.”
Graham County Sheriff Prestin “P.J”. Allred said he greatly appreciates the donations of the kits since the deputies will be on the scene at every situation from house fires to missing person searches.
“If there’s a house fire, this kit gives us a way that we can comfort people just for a little while,” Allred said. “It’s great when our community comes together to better and help other members of the community.”
Additionally, the community is being asked to donate non-perishable food, which will play a vital role in supporting local food pantries. All donated items must remain in the original packaging and have not expired.
