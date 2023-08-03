Treadway Fire

A nighttime photo posted Monday of the Treadway Fire, which had burned 8,400 acres north of Safford as of Wednesday.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported Wednesday the Treadway Fire, 18 miles north of Safford, was 50 percent contained, but warned that hot, dry and windy conditions that are predicted to last into next week could challenge firefighters going forward.

The fire, which began as two separate blazes caused by lightning on July 29 before merging into one on Sunday, had consumed about 8,400 acres of grass and brush within the rugged terrain on State Trust and BLM lands, as well as on tribal lands within the San Carlos Reservation.

Treadway map

This map shows an outline of the area affected by the Treadway Fire.

