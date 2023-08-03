Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported Wednesday the Treadway Fire, 18 miles north of Safford, was 50 percent contained, but warned that hot, dry and windy conditions that are predicted to last into next week could challenge firefighters going forward.
The fire, which began as two separate blazes caused by lightning on July 29 before merging into one on Sunday, had consumed about 8,400 acres of grass and brush within the rugged terrain on State Trust and BLM lands, as well as on tribal lands within the San Carlos Reservation.
On Tuesday, DFFM reported that erratic winds had pushed the fire over containment lines on the north and northeast sides near Slaughter Mountain. Along the northwest side, aircraft were being used to help with suppression efforts as that side is too rugged and remote for crews to safely engage, the department said. Along the north/northeast side, crews “were working to pick up the slop over and are making good progress.”
DFFM said firefighters on the southern side of the fire on Tuesday were continuing “to improve [the] containment line to ensure stability in the wind and are controlling hotspots along the line.”
In its update on the fire posted on Wednesday, DFFM said crews were still engaged along the north/northeast side improving the containment line. Along the southern side, crews were “cold trailing the line checking for any remaining heat.”
The original Treadway Fire had consumed up to 20 acres when it was first reported on July 29, while a smaller blaze, dubbed the Black Mountain Fire, was spotted after burning about two acres.
Davila said safety concerns deferred suppression efforts until the next morning, when DFFM deployed two large air tankers, plus six single-engine tankers and a helicopter to disburse chemical fire retardant to impede the fires’ progress as a hand crew of 20 firefighters worked on the ground.
However, aided by steady winds and an abundance of fuel the fires pushed through the retardant and spread north onto the San Carlos Reservation. By evening the two fires had merged.
As of press time, no structures, roads or cultural sites were considered under threat by the fire.
