Some of the risk factors for diabetes in humans affect cats' risk for the disease as well.

No pet owner wants to imagine their furry friend falling victim to illness, but companion animals are not impervious to disease. In fact, various ailments typically associated with humans can affect pets as well.

Diabetes is one condition that cat owners may want to learn about. According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, between 0.2 percent and 1 percent of cats will be diagnosed with diabetes during their lifetime. Though that's a small percentage, cat owners can still make an effort to understand feline diabetes so they can spot its signs and help their cats avoid any potential risk factors for the disease.

