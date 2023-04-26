Greetings Eastern Arizona residents.
I have important information regarding Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp.
First, I want to introduce myself and share some background in order to give credibility to the information.
My wife and I, both 75, are from Morenci. We graduated in 1966 and 1965, respectively, and have been married 53 years. We have been residents of Safford since 1986. Our three children graduated from Safford High School. We’re parishioners at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. I play “requinto" (Mexican guitar) for the Spanish choir (coro mensajero).
I’m an Eagle Scout, served U.S. Army, and have an associate degree Eastern Arizona College and a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University, as well as Professional Exam authorization as a mechanical engineer through the Arizona Board of Technical Registration.
I have no federal or state offenses (no felonies), and only a few traffic citations.
In short, I have been living in this community and serving it honorably for a long time.
Mr. Michael Andazola and I formed Graham County Hispanic Family Heritage in 2015. In 2017, we renamed the group Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage and in 2019 we incorporated as such while the IRS determined us to be exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code Section “501 (c)(3)”. Donors can deduct contributions made to us under Internal Revenue Code Section 170.
Our original intent was twofold, and we have not wavered since inception:
- To celebrate our Hispanic heritage through its music, dance, food, art, architecture and crafts. Most importantly, we recognize the individuals, families and groups who have made lasting or memorable contributions to the welfare and sustainment of the culture. This celebration, a production in the form of dinner and show extravaganzas during National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15), held in 2022 at Eastern Arizona College.
- To fund scholarships through the Eastern Arizona College Foundation. Profits from events, certain donations and assigned sponsorships are transferred to the foundation, creating scholarships for any registered student at EAC (regardless of age, nationality, gender, religion or affiliation). We do not discriminate.
Mr. Andazola and I have created an endowment with Eastern Arizona College Foundation in the name of EAHHC for approximately $26,000. The endowment is to perpetuate and create annual scholarship(s) from its earnings.
When we request sponsorship donations from towns or cities, we do this because it is a “win-win” situation not a “political plight.” I am a tax-paying constituent of Safford, a voter since I was of age. I can’t see anything but good intention when towns or cities sponsor or donate to this worthy cause. The donation is tax deductible. Sponsorships or donations to this corporation are spent wisely and responsibly. Eastern Arizona College students benefit from these scholarships AND they “help change worlds.”
We encourage the continuation of your support and not the disparaging of something that is good for the community for education and for EAC students.