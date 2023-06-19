Pepperspraygun.jpg

Minimum protection for oneself and others in bear country, center fire pistol and bear repellent spray.

Sometimes skies are cloudy, sometimes skies are blue;

Sometimes they say that you eat the bear, but sometimes the bear eats you.

Bear and lion skulls.JPG

Black bear and mountain lion skulls show the impressive and dangerous dental work. Add in hooked claws, incredible power, and they have a formidable arsenal.
DKOcalfskin.jpg

Black bears are messy killers while mountain lions have more finesse. This photo shows the hide from the same 400-pound heifer killed by a mountain lion. The author’s fingers are in the holes where the lion’s top canine teeth did the killing.
Bearhunt.jpg

The author stopped this charging bear with a proper firearm.

