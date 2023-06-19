Sometimes skies are cloudy, sometimes skies are blue;
Sometimes they say that you eat the bear, but sometimes the bear eats you.
— from “Hard Luck Man,” Jim Croce
In what some are calling the Anthropocene Era, when we have people living in space stations and worry that artificial intelligence (AI) may destroy humanity, it is easy to forget the natural world from which we came. Yet at any given moment, somewhere around the world, wildlife still proves that we are not always at the top of the food chain.
Bears and big cats have been dining on humans since our only protection involved clubs and flint-knapped spear tips. Of course, nowadays lightning, car wrecks, crazies with AR-15s, Africanized honey bees, and a whole litany of other threats are more apt to kill us.
When Robert Nawojski was ambushed and eaten by a mountain lion near Pinos Altos, N.M., in 2008 it woke the populace up briefly. But we have short memories. Now that a black bear killed and partially ate 66-year-old Steven Jackson near Prescott on June 16, we have once again been shaken out of our complacency.
Most people think that Alaskan brown bears (Ursus arctos, which includes the grizzly) are the most dangerous members of this family, but it is the black bear that is much more apt to view humans as a potential source of protein. Polar bears, the largest of them all, have also always been willing to kill and eat people but luckily there are fewer such opportunities in their habitat. Black bears come into contact with us much more often. The fact that they, and mountain lions, don’t augment their diets more frequently with human tissue and organs is due to firearms having been around for centuries. The ingrained fear of such weapons, not the puny, weak person wielding them, has been passed down for countless generations in all large land-based carnivores.
People who carry bear repellent spray with active oleoresin capsicum in bear country have a 92 percent chance of stopping “undesirable behavior” from a brown bear. It falls to 90 percent when a black bear is the culprit. These statistics came from a study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management. Those are pretty good odds (better than seat belts) when it comes to saving your life but only a firearm will consistently end a bear attack 100 percent of the time.
I worked for years, both day and night, as a field biologist in such bear country as Arizona’s White Mountains and Blue Primitive Area, as well as New Mexico’s Gila National Forest, to name a few. I have encountered over 100 black bears, sometimes up close enough to produce an adrenaline rush. But they always begrudgingly tolerated me in their territory. I also hunted bears for five years by using a mouth blown predator call imitating a fawn bleat, enticing them to come in and have an easy meal. I whistled up several bears but only shot (and ate) one that charged uphill toward me at a speed a horse couldn’t have managed.
The only legitimate bear attack I have experienced was five years later on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in 2006. I was working for the tribe’s wildlife division, determining which predators — bears, lions, wolves, or coyotes — were killing their cattle. I lived in a trailer they provided at a remote camp called Point of Pines. One dark night during the August monsoon season a black bear came calling.
It was hungry enough that the switch in its head had been flipped and it was ready to go for broke, seeking a meal of human flesh despite that generational training about the dangers involved. The bear came up the wooden steps to a small porch outside the front door and began beating on the thin aluminum skin over insulating foam.
I wasn’t supposed to have a firearm, but since my work sometimes had bears chasing me off livestock kills, I surreptitiously kept a .22 magnum Ruger revolver in my day pack for emergencies. And I had finally been provided with a container of bear pepper spray the week before the incident, my boss complaining about the cost. There was a framed diamond shaped window in the door. The bear was up on its hind legs, looking at me through the glass while I held onto the locked door knob and shouted at it.
It tried to reach me with its front paws, big, curved claws screeching across the window pane then tried to bite through the glass. I could look right down its gullet about 12 inches away. My pistol was shoved in my belt and I could have easily killed the bear by shooting it through one eye. But this was the reservation, bears were considered reincarnated Apaches doing penance before finally getting to the Happy Hunting Grounds (where there are no Anglos or Hispanics), and killing one could be tantamount to murder.
The bear finally ripped the window frame and glass from the door. When it fell to the porch the bear dropped down to bite at it. I stuck my hand and forearm through the hole and blasted a nine ounce cloud of pepper spray around its head from two feet away. The bear trotted down the steps and looked back at me in a flashlight beam. Its eyes weren’t blinking, it wasn’t shaking its head and no mucous or saliva was being discharged. But the bear did slowly move off, around the far side of the trailer. I immediately bolted to my work truck parked in front, slamming the trailer door shut behind me, and got out of there.
When I came back at dawn with my boss, several Apache wildlife rangers, and truck loads of curious bystanders, we found the interior of the trailer looking like a bomb had gone off in it. The bear had returned, ripped enough of a hole in the door to weasel inside, and gone berserk when it couldn’t find me. Muddy paw prints and bite marks were everywhere. The Apaches gave me a new name: Ndah shash bedón (pronounced “end ah shash bay don”), the white guy who is bear food. I knew how lucky I had been.
I’m sure there are other people who have shot one charging bear and pepper sprayed another one attacking at close range but I don’t know any of them. So just going by my own experience I would give bear repellent spray a two or three star rating and a 220 grain .308 bullet a five star grade when it comes to stopping a black bear attack. And the assault on me was never registered with the state wildlife agency so their records of such statistics can’t really be trusted. Who knows how many other close calls and even fatalities have gone unreported.
When in bear and mountain lion country it pays to be aware of the surroundings, expect the unexpected, and be prepared for it.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.