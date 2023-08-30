Prescription drugs

The Inflation Reduction Act includes several provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs for Medicare enrollees, including a requirement that the government negotiate prices for some drugs with pharmaceutical manufacturers. The White House on Tuesday identified the first 10 medications it plans to negotiate over.

 FILE PHOTO LAURA BARGFELD/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration targeted 10 prescription drugs Tuesday as part of the first-ever Medicare price negotiation, a move that it said could benefit 9 million beneficiaries — including 165,000 in Arizona.

The medications, which are used to treat heart failure, blood clots, diabetes, arthritis, Crohn’s disease and more, account for the highest spending for drugs in Medicare Part D, and cost Medicare enrollees an estimated $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket expenses last year.

