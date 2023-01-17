Who cares about public notices? You should.

One of the great things about living in the United States is that our city and county governments are required to keep their citizens informed about their actions. One of the ways they do this is through public notices — the informational notices that have been deemed to be of importance to local constituents. They are required by law to be disseminated by an independent third party to a broad audience within the community.

An example of a public notice is a request to rezone a piece of property from residential to commercial. The ramifications of such government action are obvious, and it’s in the public’s interest to be able to monitor and provide input into such activities. Public notices are currently required to be published in the newspaper.

Dean Ridings

