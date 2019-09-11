WILLCOX — Willcox Department of Public Safety is asking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing since Aug. 26.
The employer for Christopher Mendez contacted the police when he went to pick up Mendez for work Monday, Aug. 26, and found Mendez’s home was unoccupied. The front door open and unlocked, and there were no signs of forced entry.
The last time anyone had contact with Mendez was the previous Saturday, Aug. 24, when Mendez’s girlfriend has a phone conversation with him.
Mendez is 33 years old and described as 5 feet, nine inches tall; weighing 175 pounds; and has either black short hair or his head is shaved completely. His last known address was 1004 N. Flagstaff Ave. in Willcox, and Mendez is not known to have any mental health issues.
The Willcox Police Department is requesting that if Mendez is located, or if anyone has information that may lead to his whereabouts, call 520-384-4673 and/or contact any local law enforcement provider.