Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry

A vineyard in Willcox.

Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines.

Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in southeastern Arizona. It asks whether the Willcox Groundwater Basin should become an Active Management Area, which would freeze the drilling of new wells unless approved by a state-managed panel. Arizona has five other AMAs, which were all established by the Legislature. The Willcox measure is a citizen initiative.

