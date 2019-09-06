SUPERIOR — Travelers from the Gila Valley heading to Phoenix should plan to add extra time to their trip starting next week.
Preliminary work for the U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project between Miami and Superior will begin Monday, Sept. 9.
Lane restrictions will be in place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews remove guardrails, restripe the road near the bridge and place temporary concrete barriers.
Flaggers and pilot cars will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays.
Full closures of U.S. 60 are tentatively scheduled to begin in late September between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The overall project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, and then removing the existing bridge. The project is expected to take about two years.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.