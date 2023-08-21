Youth dove hunting

AZGFD's youth dove hunting clinic and workshop, scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2, will include shooting instruction conducted by coaches, who will also cover safety information and techniques.

 COURTESY PHOTO AZGFD

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a free clinic and workshop for youth dove hunting Sept. 1 and 2 in Safford.

The event is geared toward youth who are first-time hunters, the department said. Game and Fish wildlife managers and local sportsmen will teach hunting and firearm safety, dove ecology and management, species identification, how to prepare equipment and clothing for a hunt, where to find doves and how to hunt them, as well as cleaning and cooking doves.

