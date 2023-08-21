The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a free clinic and workshop for youth dove hunting Sept. 1 and 2 in Safford.
The event is geared toward youth who are first-time hunters, the department said. Game and Fish wildlife managers and local sportsmen will teach hunting and firearm safety, dove ecology and management, species identification, how to prepare equipment and clothing for a hunt, where to find doves and how to hunt them, as well as cleaning and cooking doves.
The clinic will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Safford area.
The program includes a dove hunt for participants from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Safford area with an experienced mentor/hunter. Parents are encouraged to accompany their youth hunters. Shotguns and ammunition will be available, but participants may also bring their own.
Participants will need to provide for their own transportation to the hunting area, unless prior arrangements are made. The Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club will provide lunch after the morning event.
Attendance is free but limited to 20 young hunters ages 9 to 15 with an adult partner. Hunters will be registered by phone or e-mail on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/199137 as soon as possible for more information and to reserve a spot. The registration deadline is Aug. 28.
Participants age 10 or older must purchase a valid Arizona Youth Hunting License for $5, which is not required for those under 10 with a licensed adult 18 or older.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.