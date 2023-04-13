Ruben Gallego

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Democratic Congressman and 2024 U.S. Senate hopeful Ruben Gallego will be the guest speaker Saturday at the Graham County Democratic Party's third annual Rose Mofford Fundraising Dinner.

Gallego currently represents Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. Prior to redistricting, from 2015-2023, he served the 7th Congressional District.

