Gallego to speak at Democrat fundraiser Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Democratic Congressman and 2024 U.S. Senate hopeful Ruben Gallego will be the guest speaker Saturday at the Graham County Democratic Party's third annual Rose Mofford Fundraising Dinner.

Gallego currently represents Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. Prior to redistricting, from 2015-2023, he served the 7th Congressional District.

Ticket sales for the dinner closed April 5. The event will be at the Mt. Graham Golf Course. A meet-and-greet will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and presentations to take place from 7 to 9 p.m.