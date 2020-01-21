GRAHAM COUNTY — Next month makes a decade for a day-long event themed around solutions and lifestyles for rural homesteads.
The 10th annual Farm, Home, Ranch Day returns Feb. 13. This year’s ranch day will be held at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Organizers for this year’s event are promising a broad array of activities and information for guests.
“This year’s Farm, Home, Ranch Day will offer something for everyone,” organizers said. “If you are looking to learn about cooking, canning, gardening, pruning, farming or ranching, then you want to come. There will be opportunities to talk to vendors, ask questions to presenters, and gather information from all. We will post each category and events with speakers over the next month. Registration is at 8 a.m. and sessions start at 8:30 a.m.”
This year looks to bring in even more than the last, having moved from the Discovery Park Ranch house to the roomier fairgrounds. In 2019 the Copper Era spoke with the Graham County Cooperative Extension’s Bill Brandau who said that they’d be moving the event to a larger venue to accommodate growth.
“The goal is to have programs for farmers, ranchers and homeowners. Then we gather at lunch and share —that way we become more of a community.” he said, noting that for the 10th anniversary, “We probably have to do something special for that one.”
For more information contact the Graham County Cooperative Extension Office at 928-428-2611.