Long before PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) was widely recognized, women Red Cross volunteers titled Donut Dollies were there to listen, support, and try to understand the psychological wounds of soldiers in war.
The idea began during World War I, most likely by The Salvation Army and their Donut Lassies, but was officially initiated by the American Red Cross shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. They critically screened the women who had to be at least 25 years of age, have a good personality, college educated, pass a physical exam and have a letter of recommendation.
After making the final cut, of which only one in six passed, they were immunized and fitted with their Red Cross uniform. There were strict dress codes on how and when to wear the uniform, along with no adornments such as earrings, hair ornament, no bright nail polish, and minimal makeup. Training included history, policies and the procedures of the Red Cross and the U.S. Army. Then they were sent overseas.
To equip the green “clubhouse” trucks, the Doughnut Corporation of America loaned 468 donut machines to the Red Cross. Each machine yielded 48 dozen donuts per hour, but that was not efficient enough to meet the demand. The donuts were placed in racks, ready for delivery. The Red Cross opened a few bakeries to also stock the trucks. According to one report from late 1944, 205 women had served over 4.6 million donuts to soldiers in Great Britain alone.
The trucks were also stocked with cigarettes, chewing gum, newspapers, and magazines. Speakers which played music brought some normalcy to the soldiers who could not visit entertainment venues.
The Dollies continued to serve soldiers in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. From 1952 to 1972, 899 Dollies volunteered in South Korea; 627 women served in Vietnam from 1962 to 1973, with more focus on recreational activities and fewer donuts for the soldiers.
National Donut Day was established by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to recognize their Donut Lassies and is celebrated on the first Friday in June — June 3 this year.
The origin of the sweet treat is in one account attributed to the Dutch and their “olykoek,” which translates to oily cake fried in hot oil. The other is to Elizabeth Gregory, a New England ship captain’s mother. Maybe she was Dutch? She rolled the deep-fried dough in nutmeg, cinnamon, and lemon rind.
The name “doughnut” may have originated from the practice of placing hazelnuts or walnuts in the center where the dough might not cook. Later, her 16-year-old son Hanson cut a hole in the dough with a round pepper box. The doughnut/donut as we know it was born.
While they may not have brandished guns or crawled through the trenches, the Donut Dollies held the line on the emotional battlefield. The young women showed great courage and selflessness during a critical time in history.
“Learning history can put an ancestor in a time and place.”