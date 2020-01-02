Local LARPers enjoy the last battle of 2019, ready for 2020

SAFFORD — With the temperature in the low 40’s, a cold wind and a little rain didn’t stop local live-action role-players (LARP) from enjoying a good time at Graham County Fairgrounds.
Every Saturday, rain or shine, a dozen or more LARPers get together to battle it out and live their fantasy for the day.
“We part of Amtgard and started this in Safford a year ago, and we just keep on growing, which is great,” said Matthew Hegel who is the president/monarch.
Velvingard is the local LARP group dedicated to live-action fantasy role-playing combat game. When playing, one can choose to be a barbarian, wizard, archer, monk or a zombie.
The Safford LARPers come in all ages and sexes; however, one has to be at least 12 years old to play and an adult must sign a waiver.
Before each gathering, members check the swords and weapons to make sure that they are safe and ready to use. Weapons are made up of soft materials and can have no sharp edges or points.
When it comes to battle, LARPers go all out, swinging swords at opponent, blocking and parrying, and doing whatever it takes to take down an opponent and walk away in glory.
Participants can also cast spells, shoot arrows, or use a “battle ax” chop off an arm — the victim simply places his or her arm behind the back to indicate loss of a limb — in a good, clean and fun fantasy battle.
The Safford group hosted visitors from the Sierra Vista LARP group — Wyvern’s Roost — and members said they love making the trip to Safford for a good battle.
“Playing this all depends on the person; some people like playing the battle games, some like doing the role-play, and it all depends on the individual and that’s what makes it so fun,” said Wyvern’s Roost’s Phillip Lane.
In addition to meeting each Staturday at Graham County Fairgounds, Velvingard will offer demonstrations of live-action role-playing, as well as offering newcomers the opportunity to try their hand at LARPing, at Gila Valley Comic-Con, March 27-28, at Eastern Arizona College.