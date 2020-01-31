Meet the GVCC vendors: Cut Out For Me

Does your newborn son or daughter — or grandson or granddaughter — have a "funsie?"
Cut Out For Me ensures that your babies are ready to enter the "nerd" world, with character-themed onesies (the "funsies") and bibs.
But there's more at Cut Out For Me than items for babies — Cut Out For Me also offers character drawstring backpacks, coasters, etched glasses . . . even dice bags and themed crayons.
See what Cut Out For Me has to offer — and will bring to Gila Valley Comic-Con — on Cut Out For Me's Facebook and Etsy pages.