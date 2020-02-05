Meet the GVCC vendors: Dark Art Kreations

The source for indie illustration and handmade jewelry and crafts; artwork of anime, fantasy, horror, sci-fi and steampunk; on metal and neoprene, printed in-house, is Dark Art Kreations.
Spending most of his 20s as a first responder in Arizona law enforcement, Dan Klimut didn’t have much free time to draw and create. He eventually exited law enforcement and completed his undergraduate degree with a pre-med focus.
During anatomy and physiology, he had to draw a life-sized representation of the musculoskeletal system, which brought back his desire to create, 10-fold.
Several years later, in 2015, he launched Fan Art by DTK LLC and, in 2016, Fan Art by DTK was transitioned into Dark Art Komics LLC, which has become today’s Dark Art Kreations.