Meet the GVCC vendors: Draconus Oculi

According to German folklore, a dragon’s eye combines two messages. The triangular shape indicates “threat” while the “Y” iris represents a choice between good and evil.
In China, it’s believed a dragon’s eye can cure blindness.
In Britain, it was believed that making eye contact with a dragon was a fatal mistake.
Draconus Oculi will make sure you can take some of the dragon’s power home with you from Gila Valley Comic-Con.
Draconus Oculi hand-makes dragon eye pendants, magnets and dice boxes, perfect to bring to your next round of D&D or give as a gift.