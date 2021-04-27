Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from March 30 through April 26. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
March 31
Brent Fessler, 54, theft
April 1
Timothy Zepperer, 30, warrant, GCSO
William Nicholson, 26, warrant, GCSO
Michael McKinney, 30, warrants, GCSO
April 2
Virginia Benavides, 38, new charges, GCSO
Wendell Tamer, 43, warrant, GCSO
Carlos Lujan, 45, warrant, GCSO
John Medina, 37, warrants, SPD
Anthony Tarlton, 38, possession of dangerous drugs, GCSO
April 3
Delia Leghart, 37, warrant, TPD
Victor Chavez, 47, warrant, TPD
Jose Ruiz, 60, warrant, GCSO
Efran Gonzalez, 20, new charges, DPS
Darwin King, 27, warrant, SPD
April 4
Calvin Two Eagle, 25, assault, GCSO
Rafael Heredia, 20, warrant, TPD
April 5
Candace Tadlock, 43, warrant, GCSO
Lashay Ortega, 44, warrant, GCSO
Delilah Cruz, 29, warrant, SPD
Christian Gonzalez, 23, disorderly conduct, SPD
April 6
Lisa Vandower, 32, disorderly conduct, SPD
Ramiro Garcia, 36, warrant, GCSO
Apri 7
Hanna Mitchell, 19, warrant, GCSO
K. Torrez, warrant, GCSO
Phillipa Jordan, 48, warrant, GCSO
April 8
Joseph Lujan, 28, warrants, SPD
Marina Chacon, 29, warrants, SPD
Amanda Martinez-Perez, assault, SPD
Jason Johnson, 39, shoplifting, PPD
Harold Lackner, 67, warrant, GCSO
Robert Ketchum, 42, warrant, PPD
Gustavo Avila, 36, warrant, GCSO
April 9
Raven Preston, 34, possession of narcotic drugs, DPS
Yvette Gutierrez, 30, possession dangerous drugs, DPS
Andrew Hill, 46, possesion of dangerous drugs, DPS
Victor Rivas, 32, possession of dangerous drugs, DPS
Palmer Rhodes, 60, warrant, GCSO
Brendan Fersgren, 28, warrants, GCSO
April 10
Xavier Luna, 24, assault, SPD
Brendan Holguin, 26, aggravated assault, GCSO
Matthew Holguin, 26, aggravated DUI. SPD
April 11
Bonita Lascane, 34, interference with judicial proceedings, SPD
April 12
James Errante, 31, false reporting, GCSO
Robert Hernandez, 35, probation violation, GCSO
Candace Tadlock, 43, warrant, GCSO
Billy Stock, 42, warrant, SPD
April 13
Francisco Alvarez-Salas, 48, DUI, DPS
April 14
Peter Anderson, 25, aggravated assault, SPD
Tyrell Walker, 21, trafficking in stolen property, SPD
Thomas Reynolds, warrant, GCSO
Tanner Torrio, 29, assault, TPD
Michael Gagne, 38, warrant, SPD
April 15
Tyler Linford, 26, warrant, GCSO
April 16
Loretta Wagner, 58, warrant, TPD
April 17
Dennis Merrick, 47, warrant, GCSO
Amber Polen, 43, possession of dangerous drugs, DPS
April 19
Rose Cruz, 32, aggravated assault, GCSO
Nathan Anderson, 30, warrant, GCSO
Bobby Stone, 34, probation violation, PPD
April 20
Pablo Juarez, 43, criminal damage, GCSO
April 21
Jonathon Arnold, 20, warrant, DPS
Alan Bejarano, 35, warrant, GCSO
April 25
Quinton Duane 33, DUI, DPS
Jesus Ramos, 28, assault, GCSO
April 26
Jake Jurado, 29, DUI