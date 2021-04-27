Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from March 30 through April 26. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.

Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.

March 31

Brent Fessler, 54, theft

April 1

Timothy Zepperer, 30, warrant, GCSO

William Nicholson, 26, warrant, GCSO

Michael McKinney, 30, warrants, GCSO

April 2

Virginia Benavides, 38, new charges, GCSO

Wendell Tamer, 43, warrant, GCSO

Carlos Lujan, 45, warrant, GCSO

John Medina, 37, warrants, SPD

Anthony Tarlton, 38, possession of dangerous drugs, GCSO

April 3

Delia Leghart, 37, warrant, TPD

Victor Chavez, 47, warrant, TPD

Jose Ruiz, 60, warrant, GCSO

Efran Gonzalez, 20, new charges, DPS

Darwin King, 27, warrant, SPD

April 4

Calvin Two Eagle, 25, assault, GCSO

Rafael Heredia, 20, warrant, TPD

April 5

Candace Tadlock, 43, warrant, GCSO

Lashay Ortega, 44, warrant, GCSO

Delilah Cruz, 29, warrant, SPD

Christian Gonzalez, 23, disorderly conduct, SPD

April 6

Lisa Vandower, 32, disorderly conduct, SPD

Ramiro Garcia, 36, warrant, GCSO

Apri 7

Hanna Mitchell, 19, warrant, GCSO

K. Torrez, warrant, GCSO

Phillipa Jordan, 48, warrant, GCSO

April 8

Joseph Lujan, 28, warrants, SPD

Marina Chacon, 29, warrants, SPD

Amanda Martinez-Perez, assault, SPD

Jason Johnson, 39, shoplifting, PPD

Harold Lackner, 67, warrant, GCSO

Robert Ketchum, 42, warrant, PPD

Gustavo Avila, 36, warrant, GCSO

April 9

Raven Preston, 34, possession of narcotic drugs, DPS

Yvette Gutierrez, 30, possession dangerous drugs, DPS

Andrew Hill, 46, possesion of dangerous drugs, DPS

Victor Rivas, 32, possession of dangerous drugs, DPS

Palmer Rhodes, 60, warrant, GCSO

Brendan Fersgren, 28, warrants, GCSO

April 10

Xavier Luna, 24, assault, SPD

Brendan Holguin, 26, aggravated assault, GCSO

Matthew Holguin, 26, aggravated DUI. SPD

April 11

Bonita Lascane, 34, interference with judicial proceedings, SPD

April 12

James Errante, 31, false reporting, GCSO

Robert Hernandez, 35, probation violation, GCSO

Candace Tadlock, 43, warrant, GCSO

Billy Stock, 42, warrant, SPD

April 13

Francisco Alvarez-Salas, 48, DUI, DPS

April 14

Peter Anderson, 25, aggravated assault, SPD

Tyrell Walker, 21, trafficking in stolen property, SPD

Thomas Reynolds, warrant, GCSO

Tanner Torrio, 29, assault, TPD

Michael Gagne, 38, warrant, SPD

April 15

Tyler Linford, 26, warrant, GCSO

April 16

Loretta Wagner, 58, warrant, TPD

April 17

Dennis Merrick, 47, warrant, GCSO

Amber Polen, 43, possession of dangerous drugs, DPS

April 19

Rose Cruz, 32, aggravated assault, GCSO

Nathan Anderson, 30, warrant, GCSO

Bobby Stone, 34, probation violation, PPD

April 20

Pablo Juarez, 43, criminal damage, GCSO

April 21

Jonathon Arnold, 20, warrant, DPS

Alan Bejarano, 35, warrant, GCSO

April 25

Quinton Duane 33, DUI, DPS

Jesus Ramos, 28, assault, GCSO

April 26

Jake Jurado, 29, DUI

Tags

Load comments