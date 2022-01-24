The Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival had an extension for their event that made a visit here in Graham County last week.
Diane Drobka, co-chair for publicity for the festival, led Friday and Saturday’s tour with Craig Wilcox and Camden Bruner to Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond in Safford on Jan. 15-16.
The Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival was established in 1993 and has drawn numerous visitors from around the world to southeastern Arizona to experience a myriad of bird sightings and to learn about the different types of bird species that make this area their home.
The group for the event met at the community center in Willcox and drove together to the visitor center at Roper Lake prior to the tour.
With COVID, the group had to limit the way they did festivals. There was no usage of buses or vans this year, so they switched to doing self-drive tours, which limited the size of the groups and the number of vehicles used. They had 6 participants in the group, with 3 leaders.
“Everyone got personal attention with the small groups,” Drobka said.
Drobka said that in the last few years people have discovered Graham County as a great birding location. Many visitors will often come from the East Coast to the Southwest and learn about species of birds that are common in the area.
Some of these bird species that the group got to observe at Roper Lake were yellow-rumped Warblers, Phainopepla and Canadian geese.
“I’m really interested in promoting birding in Graham County and the Safford area,” Drobka said. “I think we have so much to offer here that I figure just testing the waters and getting some folks coming up here for the Roper Lake and Dankworth tours would pique interest in birding here.”
Access to different bodies of water for birds in the area and different elevations ranging to 10,000 feet both provide opportunities for sightings of a plethora of bird species.
The event is held every January to coincide with the peak of the arrival of cranes.
Next year will be the 30th anniversary for the festival.
Despite the cutbacks caused by the pandemic, Drobka said that once COVID is a thing of the past, the festival would resume holding banquets with keynote speakers at the Elks Lodge in Willcox.