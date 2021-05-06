A Safford resident lost their life to COVID-19 Tuesday, becoming the 79th virus victim to die within Graham County since March 2020.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the victim was in the 55-64 age group.
On Monday, a Thatcher resident over 65 died of the virus, the first patient to succumb in nearly a month.
County-wide 5,555 residents have caught the virus. There are just over 100 residents who are sick right now.
According to the Arizona Department of Health, 24.6% of Graham County residents have been vaccinated. Just over 7,806 residents are considered fully vaccinated.
The percentage vaccinated statewide is 41.7%.
Since last March, 866,623 Arizonans have caught COVID-19 and 17,367 have died.