Mt. Graham Little League's teams spent last week fighting to make it to the championship games, which were held Tuesday, June 1 at the Graham County Fairgrounds. Due to holiday deadlines, results weren't available for Wednesday's print edition, but be sure to check our website and Facebook page for the results and photos.
Graham Little League season comes to an end
- Eastern Arizona Courier
