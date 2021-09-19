BJS_0138.JPG
The following people were arrested by the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Greenlee County jail in August:

Aug. 1

Dustin Carter, DUI

Jarrod Dawson, DUI

Aug. 4

Jason Reyna, assault

Joe Fabela, unlawful flight

Aug. 6

Jon Lebaron, warrant

Nicholas Rodriguez, possession of narcotic drug

Aug. 7

Cory Cota, disorderly conduct

Carlitos Cabrera, disorderly conduct

Aug. 9

Fidel Perez, disorderly conduct

Aug. 11

Olin Graymountain, warrant

Alejandro Apodaca, disorderly conduct

Aug. 12

Joshua Weiland, disorderly conduct

Aug. 13

Christopher Ferrell, warrants

Aug. 14

Louis Andrade, disorderly conduct

Tyrone Wilson, underage DUI

Christina Ratliff, DUI

Aug. 17

Nicholas Rodriguez, unlawful use of means of transportation

Aug. 20

Sonny Seballos, DUI

Aug. 22

Garrett Bylas, DUI

Aug. 23

Shane Simmons, assault

Aug. 24

Keana Trujillo, warrant

Aug. 25

Eli Vanegas, warrant

Levi Crosby, warrant

Aug. 26

Sherman Begay, warrant

Mario Verdugo, warrant

Aug. 28

Andriana Heuser, warrants

Aug. 29

Celia Tavison, assault

Aug. 30

James Zozaya, warrant

