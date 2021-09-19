Greenlee County Jail Log Sep 19, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following people were arrested by the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Greenlee County jail in August:Aug. 1Dustin Carter, DUIJarrod Dawson, DUIAug. 4Jason Reyna, assaultJoe Fabela, unlawful flightAug. 6Jon Lebaron, warrantNicholas Rodriguez, possession of narcotic drugAug. 7Cory Cota, disorderly conductCarlitos Cabrera, disorderly conductAug. 9Fidel Perez, disorderly conductAug. 11Olin Graymountain, warrantAlejandro Apodaca, disorderly conductAug. 12Joshua Weiland, disorderly conductAug. 13Christopher Ferrell, warrantsAug. 14Louis Andrade, disorderly conduct Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Tyrone Wilson, underage DUIChristina Ratliff, DUIAug. 17Nicholas Rodriguez, unlawful use of means of transportationAug. 20Sonny Seballos, DUIAug. 22Garrett Bylas, DUIAug. 23Shane Simmons, assaultAug. 24Keana Trujillo, warrantAug. 25Eli Vanegas, warrantLevi Crosby, warrantAug. 26Sherman Begay, warrantMario Verdugo, warrantAug. 28Andriana Heuser, warrantsAug. 29Celia Tavison, assaultAug. 30James Zozaya, warrant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dui Greenlee County Assault Crime Criminal Law Jail Disorderly Conduct Sheriff Warrant Load comments Most Popular Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Morenci Wildcats hand Madison Highlands devastating 72-0 loss Pima Town manager candidate rejects offer Tons of fun planned for Greenlee County Fair Thatcher Eagles move to 4-0 with win over Sabino Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County Local businesses react to federal vaccine mandate Victor (Peanuts) Reyes Safford passes IGAs to shore up 20th Avenue repair funding Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists