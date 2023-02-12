The water running in the San Francisco River will not suddenly become green. That is a St. Patrick’s Day tradition with the river that runs through Chicago.
The Frisco will run as it always has, sometimes little more than a shallow creek; at other times, a torrent.
What will happen on March 17 will involve events near the river in Eastside Clifton. The Greenlee County Tourism Council hopes it will be a grand day, with everybody in the county and beyond invited to join what amounts to a community party.
Permission to use the splash pad and adjacent soccer field for the event was granted by the Clifton Town Council at its Feb. 9 meeting. The council also allowed its 12 town-owned booths to be used by vendors.
Tourism Council member Steve Ahmann, a long-time Clifton resident, appeared before the council seeking its permission to hold a celebration to which all organizations and individuals are invited to have booths to sell food and a variety of items. There is no charge for use of the booths. There will also be activities for folks of all ages.
The event will be held adjacent to the FMI Guest House on Park Avenue.
Council member Luis Montoya jokingly asked Ahmann if the San Francisco will be running green like the Chicago River.
For an instant, Ahmann appeared taken aback and then laughed as did the meeting’s audience. He smiled, raised his eyebrows and said “Mmm ... probably not.”
He did point out that the event will not involve celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and said he understands an event honoring the Irish saint will be held later in the day in nearby Morenci.
For those who are not aware of the day’s significance, many people across America will be wearing green in honor of the patron saint of Ireland, known as the Emerald Isle. A Roman Catholic missionary and bishop, Patrick's legend includes banishing the snakes from Ireland and adopting the use of a shamrock to illustrate the doctrine of the Trinity. There are millions of people in the United States who are of Irish ancestry.
Ahmann said the Tourism Council’s will be publicizing the event to encourage participants. For more information, to sign up for a booth or to participate in the event, Ahmann may be contacted at (928) 865-2085 or by email at steveahman@yahoo.com.