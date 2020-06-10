It has been exactly a month since Gov. Doug Ducey allowed Arizona gyms to reopen and many from the Gila Valley have found their way back to their favorite fitness spot.
Chuck French, owner of Eighth Street Fitness, said he was surprised by how many people showed up right away.
Maria Salazar was one of them. She was back on the treadmill at his gym last week.
“Me and my daughter would watch fitness or yoga videos online to help keep us in shape while the fitness facilities were closed,” Salazar said. “If it wasn’t too hot outside we would grab the laptop and watch a yoga video online while getting a tan.”
Fitness instructor and personal trainer Emily Hart said she’s still using Facebook and Zoom to teach her Clifton and Morenci clients because there are no gyms open there yet, but her clients in Graham County are starting to come back to the gym gradually.
“So far it’s been great,” she said.
Hart teaches Zumba and RIPPED or Resistance, Interval, Power, Plyometrics, Endurance and Diet classes.
Katherine Brown, one of the owners of Gila Valley CrossFit, said things are slowing starting to pick up at her gym.
“We’ve got plenty of square footage, plus (we’ve) implemented tons of cleaning procedures. The physical distance and not sharing equipment or anything along those lines has brought comfort to our clients,” Brown said.
Outside of Gila Valley CrossFit the owner has a sign that has safety guidelines to abide by such as stay at least 6 feet away from other patrons. If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid visiting gyms & fitness providers. Do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose. After you leave the gym, use hand sanitizer. When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Ian Sanchez drives from Morenci to Safford three times a week to work out at JD3 Fitness.
“The gym has not opened back up yet here in Morenci, so I miss working out, and I have family that lives in Safford, so it just gives me another excuse to drive down and work out,” said Sanchez.
Samantha Rodriquez from Thatcher wasted no time heading to Eighth Street Fitness once it reopened.
“I feel great being back in the gym; it has been a great distraction from the riots and the coronavirus,” said Rodriquez. “I always keep my distance and clean the equipment before and after I use it, so I feel that I’m doing my part at staying safe.”