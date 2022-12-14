Harry Hill

Harry Hill, 82, of Duncan passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Harry was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in Duncan, Ariz., to Charles and Rilda Hill. He was the last of his siblings Frances, Rilda Jane, Bessie, Ella Mae, Charles, William and Martha Jane. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Bonnie Hill, son-in-law Joe Acosta and ex-wife Phillis Wright.

He will be dearly missed by his children Clint and Ana Hill, Shawn and Julie Hill, Derilyn Acosta, and Marty and Mari Hill. He also leaves behind his 13 beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

