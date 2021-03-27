Girls Tennis
Safford 6, Morenci 3
Willcox 5, Safford 4
Thatcher 9, Safford 0
St. David 6, Duncan 0
Pima 9, St. David 0
Pima 6, Tombstone 3
Willcox 9, Pima 0
Willcox 5, Safford 4
Boys Tennis
St. David 9, Duncan 0
Safford 9, Morenci 0
St. David 8, Pima 1
Pima 8, Tombstone 1
Willcox 8, Pima 1
Willcox 8, Safford 1
Thatcher 9, Safford 0
Baseball
Desert Christian 15, Duncan 2
Duncan 22, Valley Union 6
Valley Union 10, Fort Thomas 0
Morenci 17, Bisbee 1
Morenci 6, Tempe Prep 4
Morenci 11, Pima 7
Morenci 18, St. Johns 9
Phoenix Christian 12, Pima 3
Morenci 11, Pima 7
Willcox 7, Pima 5
Sahuarita 14, Safford 0
Thatcher 9, Willcox 8
Snowflake 16, Thatcher 1
Softball
Desert Christian 30, Duncan 15
Valley Union 21, Fort Thomas 5
Morenci 14, Bisbee 3
Morenci 16, Pima 1
Morenci 16, St. Johns 10
Willcox 14, Thatcher 6
Snowflake 18, Thatcher 0