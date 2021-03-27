Girls Tennis

Safford 6, Morenci 3

Willcox 5, Safford 4

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

St. David 6, Duncan 0

Pima 9, St. David 0

Pima 6, Tombstone 3

Willcox 9, Pima 0

Boys Tennis

St. David 9, Duncan 0

Safford 9, Morenci 0

St. David 8, Pima 1

Pima 8, Tombstone 1

Willcox 8, Pima 1

Willcox 8, Safford 1

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

Baseball

Desert Christian 15, Duncan 2

Duncan 22, Valley Union 6

Valley Union 10, Fort Thomas 0

Morenci 17, Bisbee 1

Morenci 6, Tempe Prep 4

Morenci 11, Pima 7

Morenci 18, St. Johns 9

Phoenix Christian 12, Pima 3

Willcox 7, Pima 5

Sahuarita 14, Safford 0

Thatcher 9, Willcox 8

Snowflake 16, Thatcher 1

Softball

Desert Christian 30, Duncan 15

Valley Union 21, Fort Thomas 5

Morenci 14, Bisbee 3

Morenci 16,  Pima 1

Morenci 16, St. Johns 10

Willcox 14, Thatcher 6

Snowflake 18, Thatcher 0

