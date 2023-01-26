Just the word "Pima" brought to mind so much love and so many memories for Ann Elizabeth Ferrin Newton.
She was born at her grandmother Janetta Ann McBride Ferrin's home in Pima on May 3, 1908. The road on one side went up to the Eyrings and the other way it was a dead end into Cottonwood Wash. Her parents were Clarinda Coons Ferrin and Edgar Ebeneezer Ferrin.
"Papa got a foreman’s job with Armstrong-Valentine in Winkleman where he and others worked about 300 acres along the Gila River, raising alfalfa and other green feed," Ann recalled during an interview in June 1995. "Clara cooked for the cowboys: She had a white-man helper who brought in wood and water and did other help. Good neighbors were a Matthews family and a Mexican family who also had children. Armstrong lived in Winkleman and had a family. Valentine lived on the ranch, staying with the Ferrins part of the time."
Ann started school in Winkleman and, with her older brother, Ezra, rode a horse to school.
"One day one of the cowboys came riding up to the school and said the Gila was flooding — that they had to go home NOW!" she recalled. "He put me on the horse with him then I began to cry. He asked what was wrong. I had forgotten my doll at school and it was the first doll I had with ‘sleepy eyes’; was small and fit in a matchbox. After I told him, we went back, retrieved the doll and made it home safe before the flood."
Ann remembered the Mexican students brought their lunches to school — mostly tamales and tortillas. "Ezra and I brought beef sandwiches," she said. "We traded and all were happy."
One Monday, Ezra and Ann were riding the horse to school following a weekend flood of the Gila, and the horse got stuck in quicksand.
"Ezra got me off with the help of a limb," Ann said. "Then he let out one of his 'panther screams,' which was heard by our dad. He and some of the cowboys came and used ropes to get the horse out."
Ann's teacher was Mrs. Fry and her husband was the principal. One Christmas, they asked for Ann's mother's help in putting together a Santa skit for the kids.
"She spent so much time in preparation the cowboys called her Madam Fry," Ann said. "Everyone supported their children by attending ... and Santa came. Christmas Day, the cowboys spent with us, watching us open our gifts, and we all sang carols. We had a big dinner and a lot of Christmas spirit.
"During the next few days the Gila flooded again and this time cows, horses, buildings and belongings went down river, also washing about 100 acres of alfalfa. So, that was the end of the ranch! A cable car was made and took us along with four other families across the Gila where we saw everything floating downstream in the swirling water. We had to leave all behind except I got to take the big 'sleepy doll' I had just got from Santa, and Ezra got to take his BB gun. We came back to Pima."
Janetta Ferrin and two of her sons, Willie and Edgar, went about two miles out of town and bought land and went into the dairy business.
"They built a house for Grandma Janetta out of lumber," Ann remembered. "It had two bedrooms with closets. Willie's room was in one of the closets. The large kitchen/dining room had a wood stove where Grandma boiled water, cooked and canned fruits and vegetables. Her bedroom contained her 'gold looking' bed as well as rocking chairs. The kitchen had a small pantry. There was also a floored shanty, which was a covered porch off the kitchen with walls on two sides and open at the end. She did her washing there. She saved all extra water for flowers and fruit, always having apricots, peaches, apples and lovely flowers. She had yellow climbing roses on the fence and some red roses. Her yard had a lawn cover that only got so high, and then it was covered with little white flowers.
"Grandma had the prettiest oil lamp — with pink roses and green leaves," Ann continued. "The fruit trees had been there quite a while, as they were producing. There were chickens and such on one side and currant bushes on the other, which no one except Grandma picked. My sister, Oral was born at Grandma’s in 1918."
Ezra and Ann would take two barrels on a one-horse hack and go to the spring about two miles from Grandma Janetta's house to retrieve nice, cool spring water for drinking. She was particular about water. Spring water was for the household, including dishwashing. Canal water was for the animals.
In 1919, there was a drought. "There was no water in the canals," Ann said. "The alfalfa dried up so they went to the flats and gathered cactus with flat leaves. They put the leaves over the fire and burned off the stickers and fed to the cows. But they got so poor, they could not produce. Thus ended our dairy business. Grandma kept a milk cow and calf, and Papa moved our family to Cactus."
Ann remembered that her Grandmother Janetta always had a smile, and she dressed neatly.
"She never demanded 'Go do this or that,'" Ann said. "It was always, 'If you would' or 'Would you please.' She had a clear voice — but it was soft. She loved her brother, Peter Howard McBride. They enjoyed each other, visiting as often as possible."
Ann's father possessed a similar disposition. "Papa never bawled us out," she said. "If we did something wrong, he would talk to us, explaining why it was wrong. I only remember one whipping for Ezra when he was about 13. In Pima, two ladies went to Relief Society. One had a new buggy whip and one an old stub of one, and he and Frank Jennings switched them. Frank got off, but Ezra learned a lesson."
Other memories include Mr. Root, the druggist. "Their daughter was Elizabeth, and she was born the same month as I was."
She also recalled Aunt Saney Norton’s Millinery Store. "She had dresses and a hat shop. The Post Office was across from Webb’s Store and the movie house was behind the Post Office. They just brought movies in now and then — 10 cents for kids. Pima had an ice plant near the railroad (now Bush and Shurtz Building). Farmers took milk and cream there and it was taken on the train to Globe and Miami. We could take an egg or two to a store and trade for candy."
When Ann was about 9 or so, a red-headed boy named Taylor Beals got left behind when some of the bigger kids were going to the movies, so his Grandma Beals asked if Taylor could go to the movies with Ann.
"She insisted her grandson pay — he had a quarter," Ann said. "Everyone was going — it was some special movie that had come. When we left the movie, he walked me home on the dirt sidewalk and he had a penny left, so he bought a long stick of licorice and couldn’t tear it apart, so each of us chewed on an end. Most of the kids shunned Taylor because of his red hair and he whined, but he and I got along fine."
Edgar Ebeneezer Ferrin was the ninth child and fourth son of Jacob Samuel Ferrin and Janetta Ann McBride Ferrin, born in Pleasant View, Weber County, Utah on April 4, 1875. Jacob and Janetta with their family arrived in Pima on Jan. 2, 1882. On one of his freighting trips from Globe, Jacob met his death by his own gun in the hands of Indians near San Carlos on July 19, 1882, leaving Janetta a widow.
Clarinda Othelia Coons was the daughter of Lebbeus Thadeus Coons and Delia Elizabeth Curtis. Clara and Edgar were married May 1, 1902, in St. David. Their children were Edgar Libbeus (died as infant), Ezra William, Ann Elizabeth (Newton), Edith Oral (Tryon) and Vivian May (Richins).
Ann’s husband Irvin Newton was the chief horticulturist and grounds keeper at Clemson University for many years where a bench was placed on the grounds in his memory. Ann worked for Dr. S.B. Earle, retired president of Clemson who lived to be 100. They had many hours of pleasure — riding around looking at things. He read one chapter in the Bible twice a day.
