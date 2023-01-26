Ann Elizabeth Ferrin Newton

Ann Elizabeth Ferrin Newton circa June 1995.

Just the word "Pima" brought to mind so much love and so many memories for Ann Elizabeth Ferrin Newton.

She was born at her grandmother Janetta Ann McBride Ferrin's home in Pima on May 3, 1908. The road on one side went up to the Eyrings and the other way it was a dead end into Cottonwood Wash. Her parents were Clarinda Coons Ferrin and Edgar Ebeneezer Ferrin.

