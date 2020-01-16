Mary Velma was born in Eden on June 4, 1895, to Joseph Aaron Nelson and Ann Elizabeth Palmer Nelson. The couple’s first child, Elizabeth Hazel, had died as an infant. After Mary Velma came Aaron Denzil, who grew up and married Alice Leroy Wilkiins. Following were Martha, who died young, and Alice, who died as an infant.
Mary Velma’s grandfather was the same Thomas Billington Nelson, who was well known in the Gila Valley for his service in the Fife and Drum Corps, playing the snare drum.
After living in Eden for some time, the Nelson family returned to Bloomington, Idaho, where Aaron’s two brothers, Heber and Hyrum, lived. Ann Elizabeth’s health was not good in Idaho, so they moved back to Eden. About 1903, they moved to Bryce, where they lived until about 1917, returning to Eden.
It was Mary Velma’s lot to grow up doing the typical chores of a young lady of her time and, at the tender age of 16, she became the bride of Joseph Nuttall on Dec. 27, 1911, in Solomonville, the seat of Graham County at the time. Joseph Heber was born to the young couple Oct. 24, 1912. They experienced marital problems — rumored due to Velma’s mother — and they ultimately divorced. The young mother soon married Francis Thomas Fuller.
Per information taken from the Graham Guardian of Jan. 21, 1916, “Mrs. Velma Fuller, aged 20 years, wife of Francis Fuller, was fatally burned at their home in Eden on Saturday, Jan. 15, 1916, at about noon, through explosion of gasoline used in a gasoline iron. She lived about eight hours; dying at about 8 p.m. Mrs. Fuller was cleaning and pressing clothes with a gasoline iron. When the iron ran out of fuel, Mrs. Fuller filled it with gasoline from a bottle, and then set the bottle on a table. When she lit the match to ignite the gasoline in the generator of the iron, some gasoline that had been pilled ignited, with the flames running to the bottle. The bottle exploded, throwing the burning fluid over Mrs. Fuller, setting her clothing on fire. She became frightened and ran out of the house and, before her husband could get to her, her clothing was entirely burned from her body, which was badly burned. She was taken to her mother’s home and Dr. Platt was hastily summoned. When he arrived, he found there was no hope for her recovery.”
The following article appeared in the same issue of the Guardian: Mrs. Will Smith painfully burned
“Mrs. William Smith was painfully burned about the face and hands by the explosion of a gasoline iron at about 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the home of her mother, Mrs. Orson Nelson, in Thatcher. Mrs. Smith had been ironing when the iron exploded, throwing the burning gasoline over her face and hands. The burns are not serious. Mrs. Smith is a cousin of Mrs. Velma Fuller, who was fatally burned by the explosion of a bottle of gasoline an hour later on Saturday at her home in Eden.”
The gasoline iron was an improvement over the “sad iron,” which had to be heated on a wood stove. However, it did not come without its problems. There were many other such incidents throughout the country. In the case of Mary Velma, it was such a sad and painful ending to a young life — a young mother of a 3 year old.
Special thanks to Julie Carpenter for this story, as Joseph Heber Nuttall was her maternal grandfather, with Mary Velma being her maternal great-grandmother.
This and other individual histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima.